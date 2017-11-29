GTG hosts business breakfast

The event on Friday, December 8 is running at the GTG site in Bearing Drive, Wolverhampton, from 7am to 8.30am.

Guest speaker is Ninder Johal, a board member of the West Midlands Growth Company, the Accord Housing Association and Wolverhampton University, who will offer his insight into the training needs of local employers.

The event is free to attend and free on site parking is available. Call 01902 308090 for more details.