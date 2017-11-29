Menu

Advertising

GTG hosts business breakfast

By John Corser | Business Events | Published:

A Business Breakfast event is being held at GTG Training West Midlands.

The event on Friday, December 8 is running at the GTG site in Bearing Drive, Wolverhampton, from 7am to 8.30am.

Guest speaker is Ninder Johal, a board member of the West Midlands Growth Company, the Accord Housing Association and Wolverhampton University, who will offer his insight into the training needs of local employers.

The event is free to attend and free on site parking is available. Call 01902 308090 for more details.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter - @JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star business reporter at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News