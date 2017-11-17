Skills Show put Emily on the fast track to an apprenticeship with HS2

The 18-year-old from Walsall visited Britain’s biggest interactive careers event at Birmingham’s NEC on Sign Up Saturday last year where she registered an interest in working for HS2.

Now Emily has returned to this year’s event to help man HS2’s interactive stand and inspire other youngsters to follow in her footsteps and sign up for an apprenticeship tomorrow.

“I came to The Skills Show as one of the people looking around at their options,” she said. “Originally I didn’t know what I wanted to do and thought about university. I came across the HS2 stand promoting the national college in Birmingham and took loads of leaflets and information home.

“I decided to apply for an apprenticeship and was lucky enough to be successful.”

Having left Sixth Form at Walsall Academy, Emily has been at The National College for High Speed Rail in Birmingham for five weeks and says she is loving it.

“I went into procurement which is something I didn’t know much about and it has been very interesting learning all the different aspects of the job.

“After the apprenticeship is complete I hope to go as high as possible – maybe even become a procurement manager,” said Emily. “HS2 is a massive project which will bring loads of benefits to everyone. The whole team have been very supportive – it is such a nice company to be working for.

“I would say to other young people who are not sure what they want to do to consider an apprenticeship. It gets you work experience, earning while you learn.

“The Skills Show has everything. You can come and find something that you want to do. It is a good opportunity. I found my apprenticeship there so hopefully other young people can too.”

Neil Bentley, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “Emily is a fantastic example of how walking in to the Skills Show on Sign Up Saturday might be the most important steps that thousands of young people will ever take.

“Young people often say that they find it difficult to make direct contact with employers or find out more about what’s involved in particular careers. The Skills Show will give them the inspiration to choose a new career, through our unique hands-on experiences, and then take a positive step by signing up directly with educators or employers to take control of their futures, just as Emily has done.”