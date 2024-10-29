Results for the fastest-growing car parts distributor, headquartered in Sutton Coldfield, have been driven by significant investment into the business, including adding 15 new branches across the network this year, boosting product range and availability, as well as speeding up the delivery of parts to customers, and streamlining ease of returns.

In response to the latest results, GSF Car Parts, whose sites include Wolverhampton and Walsall, has recommitted to fully opening a new 500,000-sq-ft National Distribution Centre and adding more new branches in 2025. GSF Car Parts was acquired by private equity firm Epiris and the Ahluwalia family in October 2023.

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, Executive Chairman at GSF Car Parts, said: "The car parts market is booming right now, and we are well-positioned to take advantage of the continuing expansion of the market.

"We are recommitting to adding many new stores over the next 12 months, with our network study even indicating an opportunity to open another 40 branches from here on."

Steve Horne, CEO of GSF Car Parts, added: "It's great to see our garage customers are growing. We know that the industry usually operates on a counter-cyclical basis, showing growth and resilience in the face of tight economic headwinds.

"But while it might be difficult to find an aftermarket company struggling in this environment, we are still packing a harder punch than most. We are very proud of our ability to deliver over 20 per cent year-on-year growth, and this is a result of our wider team's efforts and hard work.

"We will not be slowing down. With our new National Distribution Centre coming online in the next month or so, we will be able to increase the availability and speed of delivery to even more of our important independent garage customers — and continue our streak as the best and most efficient player across the industry."