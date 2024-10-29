'Luxury studio' plan would bring investment to West Bromwich, say developers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former NHS offices at Kingston House on West Bromwich High Street could become 128 co-living accommodation units under the new proposals lodged with Sandwell Council.

The scheme would see the former offices at 438-450 High Street converted from existing vacant commercial space into individual studio apartments complete with a gym and cinema room, mirroring an existing development known as "The Studios" built in former offices in Wolverhampton which opened in 2018.

The developers say the "relatively new" concept of co-living, with accommodation units using shared kitchen facilities and living spaces, will provide "exclusive, premium accommodation for working professionals", as an alternative to self-contained homes or houses in multiple occupation.

A supporting statement filed with the application also added that then units are generally used for shorter terms with tenancies of three to six months common.

"We have proven through our highly successful development in Wolverhampton that we have created not only a home that is popular and well-loved by our residents, but a business model that is sustainable and scalable and so we are incredibly excited at the prospect of expanding our own brand of co-living across the West Midlands to West Bromwich," it said.

"We aim to replicate the success of this model by bringing much needed affordable and luxury co-living spaces to the High Street town within West Bromwich.

"This proposal will bring significant private investment into West Bromwich High Street and bring old disused office spaces back into use as affordable accommodation.

"Our development would increase footfall and spending which would assist with general economic growth within the local area to support the West Bromwich town plan."

Kingston House

Air source heat pumps would be used to heat studios in the development, along with what is described as "external fabric improvements" to improve insulation values in the building, with car parking to the rear converted into garden space for residents.

Minimal external alterations are planned for the frontage of the building, but as part of the scheme a single storey roof extension is proposed for the prominent five-storey High Street development which would create additional space for residential accommodation.

"A single storey roof extension is proposed to provide additional co-living accommodation, set back from the principal facade," the statement adds.

"The roof extension would accommodate 9 studios, two kitchens rooms and circulation space. Changes also includes infill extension on ground floor to create 11 studios."

Sandwell Council will decide on the application in due course.