The move follows a period of impressive growth for the firm, which has bases across the West Midlands and Shropshire. Turnover has topped £16 million in the last year and is growing at over 10 per cent per year.

The £30 million investment from Horizon Capital will fuel the expansion, which includes the creation of approximately 20 new jobs and the opening of a new office in Knowle, near Solihull.

FBC Manby Bowdler CEO Neil Lloyd said: “We’re really excited about this investment which not only allows us to maintain our impressive growth trajectory but also creates exciting opportunities for our people and our clients.

“We will be broadening our range of services and this allows us to create centres of expertise across our expanded network. FBC Manby Bowdler will be the founding firm of Horizon Capital’s new Adeptio Law Group.”

Each firm in the new group will maintain its own identity, with Mr Lloyd keen to emphasise that it is business as usual for FBC Manby Bowdler clients.

“This is a really positive move for our firm, for the 200 strong team we have here and for our clients who will continue to receive the same stellar service we’re famous for. While they'll continue to work with the same trusted teams they know, they'll now have the backing of a larger, more diverse legal network. This means we can offer more comprehensive solutions to complex legal challenges.

“We're also creating a platform for professional growth, offering our team the chance to work with a broader client base and develop expertise in new areas of law.”

He added: "For our lawyers and trainees, this expansion means greater mobility within the firm. They'll have the opportunity to work across different offices and specialities, gaining diverse experience to support their career progression.”

Mr Lloyd added: “We’re proud to be a Midlands law firm and we're committed to contributing to the region's economic growth. This investment allows us to create high-quality jobs, attract top legal talent to the area, and provide world-class legal services to businesses and individuals in the Midlands and beyond.”

Simon Hitchcock, managing partner of Horizon Capital, added: "We are excited to partner with FBC Manby Bowdler in this next phase of its growth.

“The firm's strong regional presence, coupled with its impressive growth record, makes it an ideal cornerstone for our new legal services group. We look forward to supporting the team in realising their ambitious expansion plans and contributing to the vibrant Midlands economy."

The deal completed on Friday, October 25.