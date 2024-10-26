Well-known Dudley hardware shop to close after 60 years

The Handyman, in Clarence Street, Upper Gornal, is expected to close in the New Year when owner Karl Slater, 54, retires.

The business, which specialised in home-improvement products and building supplies, is believed to have been in the village for about 60 years.

The news comes just weeks after it was announced that clothing store Dancers of Halesowen would be closing in December, after 144 years in the town. Mike Dancer, 76, who has been in charge of the business for the past 44 years, along with his sister Janet Duerden, had decided to retire.

In September, Gulzari Ram and his wife Nachhatro announced the closure of Ettingshall Convenience Store after 35 years behind the counter.