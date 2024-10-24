Inside Dudley fireworks megastore, with 500 different varieties on offer

Big Star Fireworks has opened the doors to its new 4,000 sq ft store in Wellington Road, Dudley.

The expansive new showroom is set to transform the local fireworks shopping experience, offering customers a dazzling array of over 500 different varieties of fireworks.

From small family gatherings to grand celebrations, Big Star Fireworks is ready to provide something special for every occasion.

The new showroom is the latest milestone for the company, which has been trading from Marston Road, Wolverhampton for the past 10 years.

Bosses say the size of the Dudley showroom is a game-changer for the business, allowing the company to stock an even greater variety of fireworks.

With its vast selection of fireworks, the new showroom caters to all kinds of social events, including birthdays, weddings, or festivals, as well as Diwali, Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve. Special firework packages and themed fireworks are available to enhance these moments.

Customers will also benefit from expert advice from the company’s staff, who are on hand to help select the perfect fireworks for any event.

The company says the new Dudley showroom will take Big Star Fireworks to new heights.

“We are thrilled to open this new location, which we believe will be the largest fireworks showroom in the Midlands,” said a spokesman. “We’ve always prided ourselves on offering the best quality and variety, and this facility allows us to expand our range even further. After the success of our Wolverhampton store, we are confident our Dudley showroom will be a huge success too.”

The opening of the showroom comes just in time for the busiest time of the year for fireworks sales. With Diwali and Bonfire Night around the corner, followed by the always-spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations, Big Star Fireworks expects a surge in demand as customers prepare for their own social gatherings and events.