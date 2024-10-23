Make UK opened its doors to nearly 200 school leavers, with the purpose of being inspired to choose engineering as a future career, and an apprenticeship next September.

A spokesperson for Make UK said: “We received great feedback from students and teachers stating that the event was highly beneficial for students and allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of apprenticeship opportunities in these dynamic fields. We were thrilled to have several of our employers join us for the event, offering students a valuable opportunity to explore the industry while highlighting their vacancies and career opportunities for the coming year.

“Students engaged directly with employers, asking insightful questions about job openings, career advice, and gaining a deeper understanding of the roles within the industry. They also learned about the broad range of apprenticeship programs we offer in engineering and manufacturing, opening their eyes to diverse career paths.

“The feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive, as they found the opportunity to network with industry professionals highly beneficial.

"It was truly rewarding to see the excitement in their eyes as they toured our facilities, guided by our expert tutors who offered in-depth insights into each engineering section. The event also featured an interactive hands-on activity and a lively Q&A session with current apprentices and employers, giving students a real-world perspective on these exciting career opportunities.