After leaving school, Matilda 'Tilly' Morgan set her career aspirations in motion by working at Domino’s while studying full-time at University College Birmingham, where she pursued a Level 2 Commis Chef course.

Fast forward to January 2023, Tilly joined Upstairs by Tom Shepherd in Lichfield, initially working only on Saturdays.

Her resilience shone brightly as she balanced her college studies with her role at the restaurant.

Excelling in her coursework, she achieved an overall distinction, rising to the top of her class.

Tilly has demonstrated her creative flair by showcasing unique dishes inspired by the restaurant’s ethos.

Her consistency in preparation and presentation did not go unnoticed. Tilly’s work ethic earned her a promotion from Commis Chef to Chef de Partie.

After taking charge of the fish section, she transitioned into pastries with remarkable diligence.

Tilly’s awe-inspiring story is a testament to strength and dedication.

She has truly embraced her passion for the art of cooking, serving as an inspiration to aspiring chefs everywhere.

“I'm absolutely over the moon to win best apprentice," she said.

"I worked really hard to make this happen and want to thank UCB for the support and, more so, Tom for his mentorship, guidance and support.”