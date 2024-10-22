Savills appointed on major Midlands residential development

Arden Park, which comprises a mix of two, three and four bedroom family homes, is located on the fringe of Redditch and has been built by Shelbourne Estates, part of Morris Homes Limited.

The development, which provides a semi-rural position amid neighbouring countryside, will total 164 homes, with the first completions expected in Spring 2025. While set within a secluded spot, Arden Park is accessible to local schools, shops and leisure facilities.

It is understood that every home at Arden Park will feature the luxury of underfloor heating to the ground floor, Siemens kitchen appliances, Franke granite sinks and Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware.

The homes have been designed to blend classic style with contemporary living, including interiors that benefit from plenty of natural light. In achieving their desired specification, Shelbourne Estates has also partnered with renowned brands such as Dulux, Porcelanosa, Amtico, Vado and Hammonds. Guide prices for homes within the first release, which comprise four-bedroom homes, start at £539,750, with other house types due to be released later in the year.

Joe Shorney, head of residential development sales at Savills in the West Midlands, who are leading on the sale, comments: “We are excited to launch Arden Park to the market on behalf of Shelbourne Estates, who we are looking forward to working with. The attention to detail and specification of the homes at this development is exemplary and offers luxury living within a perfect blend of city and countryside living.

“We have seen activity in the region’s new homes market pick up in the last two months, so this launch comes at a good time and we are looking forward to finding many people their ideal home at Arden Park. Given its location and specification, we anticipate it to generate high levels of interest from a variety of buyer types, from young professionals to downsizers.”

Rebecca Baird, Marketing Manager at Morris Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Savills to bring Arden Park, our latest development in Redditch, to market. Arden Park features a carefully curated collection of our most popular homes, and we’re confident it will resonate with local families looking for a blend of comfort and style. At Shelbourne Estates, we’ve built a strong reputation for delivering homes with a high-quality finish, allowing our buyers to live in luxury, and we expect Arden Park to be another standout success.”