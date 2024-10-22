New report reveals Amazon’s £5 billion investment in West Midlands

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon Economic Impact Hub, which details the investments made by Amazon across the UK over the past 14 years.

More detailed figures also say Amazon has invested over £40 million in Shropshire and Staffordshire during that time.

The 2024 report features data from Amazon on the number of jobs it has created regionally and the level of the company’s economic activity supported by its investments.

The figures show the number of local, independent SMEs supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

“We’re passionate about supporting the regional economy and the wider West Midlands community through investments, job creation, charity donations and volunteering," said Paul Roberts, General Manager at Amazon's Fulfilment Centre in Sutton Coldfield.

“Amazon continues to make a positive impact, including upskilling our employees and helping small businesses in our community reach new heights.

“While we continue to invest in the regional economy, we’re also stepping up our support of community organisations. We’re excited to continue supporting good causes over the coming months while we deliver for customers, sellers and communities.”

The 2024 Amazon Economic Impact Report says that the £5 billion investment in the West Midlands has led to the production of goods and services that contributed over an estimated £4.6 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

Amazon's report says it has created more than 6,500 full and part-time jobs in the West Midlands.

Data also suggests more than 600 people in the West Midlands have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme since 2010 and more than 420 apprentices have qualified from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in those 14 years.

Figures also say there are more than 8,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the West Midlands selling on Amazon as independent selling partners and small businesses from the region recorded over £450 million of export sales in 2023.

Yo can read the full report at aboutamazon.co.uk/impact-hub