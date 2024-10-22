Award nomination for Telford manufacturer

The company, which specialises in thermal insulation and temperature control products, has been shortlisted for the Innovation prize in the competition, run by TheBusinessDesk.com.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at the at the Macdonald Burlington in Birmingham city centre on February 13

The judging panel consisted of Eleanor Deeley, managing director of Deeley Group, Tony Hague, chief executive of PP Control & Automation, Darcy Laceby, co-founder and chief people & product officer of Absolute Collagen, Paul Faulkner, co-founder of Element45, and Nikki Paterson, regional director of the Midlands at the CBI.

SMI is the inventor of Tempro, and award-winning, lightweight thermal insulation material which has been scientifically proven to cut energy loss by at least 25 per cent in chillers, and an amazing 33 per cent in freezers.

It remains unchallenged as the world’s thinnest and most thermally efficient material of its kind and is used in products which are sold all over the world.

The company’s latest range of roll-cage liners, produced for the Co-op to protect bananas in transit between distribution centres and retailers, won the Materials Handling Equipment Provider of the Year trophy at last year’s UK cold chain awards.

Earlier this year SMI was also shortlisted in the Technological Breakthrough category at this year’s Cold Chain Sustainability Awards.