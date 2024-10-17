Innovative programme helps to get 32 people into work

Miss Macaroon and The Midcounties Co-operative devised the Fairer Futures Programme back in 2023, an initiative set up to tackle youth employment in Walsall by giving young people access to personalised support, counselling, one-to-one mentoring, training and work experience.

Based at its Your Co-op Food store in the town centre, the joint venture has created a dedicated training room, a quiet space for counselling and made various alterations to the shop layout to make it more inclusive.

The Midcounties Co-operative team members have also been specially training in disability and mental health awareness and safeguarding and trauma informed practices, with many volunteering to be fully-fledged mentors and work buddies.

It is an approach that Miss Macaroon founder Rosie Ginday MBE believes could be replicated with other companies across a whole host of different sectors.

“We are trying to help people to overcome some of the barriers they face in life and the first six cohorts to go through the Fairer Futures Programme have been lone parents, neurodiverse, or dealing with social anxiety, disability and mental health issues,” explained Rosie.

“Our hugely successful ‘Macaroons that Make a Difference’ course was the starting point, but by tapping into the funding, knowledge and retail experience offered to us by The Midcountries Co-operative, we have created a bespoke training package that provides a holistic approach to supporting individuals into a variety of roles.”

She went on to add: “The fact we can deliver the training and provide hands-on experience in a real-world environment is critical and it’s no surprise that, so far, 88 per cent of participants have gone on to secure a job.

“This is some achievement, and I believe it played a big role in us winning the ‘Community Engagement Initiative of the Year’ title at the recent People in Retail Awards.”

Rosie is now keen to use the successful blueprint she has developed with The Midcounties Co-operative and apply it to other sectors, with construction being the next one in her sights.

She is working with a host of strategic partners to host The Building a Brighter Future event at University College Birmingham on November 13. The luncheon will highlight valuable insights into how construction leaders and policymakers can urgently address the sector’s skills shortages through social impact programmes.

Attendees will explore innovative funding solutions for social housing, alongside strategies for leveraging social procurement to maximise community benefits and drive long-term positive impact across the region.

Richard Parker, the Mayor for the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), will also be sharing his vision for the industry and jobs for young people at a time when the new Government is making strong commitments to the region and ensuring social value will play an even bigger part in procurement.

Rosie added: “We’ve put together an excellent set of speakers and there will also be a series of facilitated table discussions to share ideas, test out best practice and challenge fellow leaders, not to mention networking at the end with like-minded professionals.

“I will also be using the event to outline how construction companies can demonstrate social value to make a real positive difference to individuals and, importantly, the current and future skills landscape.”

She concluded: “The message is simple…join us in building not just structures for the region, but a legacy of positive change and sustainable growth in the West Midlands.”

To book your place at the construction event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/building-a-brighter-future-luncheon-tickets-990779908377?aff=oddtdtcreator.