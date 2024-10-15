Backlash over decision not to use iconic listed building as temporary Stafford Market venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In recent years the Grade II Listed town centre building, formerly home to Stafford Library, has been transformed into office and work space for businesses, but the front section at Market Square currently remains vacant.

On Thursday, questions were asked about its future use – particularly in light of the closure of Stafford’s indoor market.

Concerns have previously been raised about the level of notice given to market traders, as well as the timing of the closure before the Christmas shopping period.

The final trading day at Stafford Indoor Market, next to the Guildhall Shopping Centre, was Saturday.

The closure came just days before Stafford Borough Council, which agreed to buy the shopping centre building last year, was due to approve demolition of much of the site to prepare it for regeneration.

Stafford Market entrance

The borough council has also bought the former Co-op Department Store building in Gaolgate Street. Proposals for redevelopment of that site include market space and a food court and a planning application is due to come forward some time in the next few months.

A statement presented to Thursday’s full county council meeting revealed that all 20 units at the Shire Hall Business Centre were now occupied. Stafford borough and county Councillor Gillian Pardesi asked what plans there were for the front of the Shire Hall, which was previously home to an art gallery.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader Philip White said: “It’s fantastic news that the business centre in the Shire Hall is now full. It’s a massive proof of concept for us in terms of that demand being here in Stafford and good that we have been able to meet that.

“Regarding the front of the building, that is very much on our minds. We have been holding back a bit because we did want to give the borough council the opportunity to use the space to relocate the indoor market traders if they had wished to do so.

Stafford Market days before its closure this month

“That’s a matter for the borough council, I’m not going to comment on it here. The one other thing I will say about Stafford though is it would be really good if we could get a masterplan up and running between the borough and county councils for the further development of the town, so these sort of activities can be planned between the two councils.

“We are talking to the borough council about that and I shall keep my fingers crossed.”

But borough and county Councillor Ann Edgeller said: “Whilst I applaud the business centre being full at Shire Hall, I’m absolutely appalled that the cabinet at Stafford Borough Council couldn’t find somewhere for the Stafford Market traders to carry on trading until a permanent position could be found for them. The Shire Hall would have been ideal and I understand negotiations did take place, but Stafford Borough Council turned it down.

“Stafford Borough Council have put these people out of business just before Christmas. I feel it is a sad state of affairs and Stafford Borough cabinet should have found a solution to this issue.

“We are chartered as a market town and it should stay that way.”

Councillor Jill Hood, a member of Stafford Borough Council’s cabinet, said the borough council had been negotiating with market traders for almost two years. She added: “Yes, the decision taken did seem a little hurried.

“But if we didn’t read every comment that’s on social media, and actually went and spoke to the traders and the cabinet, I think we would see an entirely different viewpoint.”

Stafford Borough Council spokesman Will Conaghan said: “We have ambitious plans to transform Stafford town centre and part of this has been the well-publicised purchase and demolition of the rear of the Guildhall Shopping Centre and derelict former Co-op building. This includes creating opportunities for small local retailers to set up in the heart of the town centre and looking at how we can develop a vibrant market offer as part of the scheme to redevelop the Co-op.

“The planning application for the demolition of a substantial part of the Guildhall, including indoor market, was made public at the beginning of August. There is internal work that must be carried out so demolition can go ahead to meet financial and contractual deadlines and this required the market to be closed by mid-October.

“We have looked at temporary relocation and alternative premises, including those put forward by stallholders, but unfortunately not been able to identify anything that would meet the needs for all traders. We have agreed compensation payments with the traders and offered to work with any who wanted to continue – whether that was looking for individual premises or needing wider business support.

“We are very grateful to the market traders for all that they have contributed to the life of the town centre. We have exciting plans for a vibrant town that will bring people into Stafford to live, to shop, and enjoy spending time here, where businesses want to invest, and a county town with a flourishing market offer.”