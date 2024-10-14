New finance chief for easyJet

The move will take effect from January 20 and Jan will replace Kenton Jarvis who it was previously announced will succeed Johan Lundgren as Chief Executive on January 1.

Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, said: “We are delighted to appoint Jan De Raeymaeker as our Chief Financial Officer.

"Jan has good experience in the airline and transport sectors as well as strong continental European reference points. I look forward to working with Jan and Kenton on the delivery of our ambition to be Europe's most loved airline, winning for customers, shareholders and our people.”