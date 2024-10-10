Who's in the running? Finalists revealed for 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards

A strong field of applications has been whittled down to 37 of the region’s top tourism attractions and businesses competing across 14 categories.

Businesses from across the region’s visitor economy – including accommodation, arts, business events, food & drink, visitor attraction and heritage – will be aiming for success in categories such as International Tourism Award, Café/Coffee Shop of the Year and Large Hotel of the Year.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on March 18, 2025, at Edgbaston Stadium, where they will be entered into the annual VisitEngland Awards for Excellence for a chance to be recognised at a national level.

The awards are delivered by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC).

Andrew Lovett OBE, chair of the West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Advisory Board, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards have become a highlight in my calendar. They provide a fabulous and welcome public opportunity to say thank you to the people who achieve such great things – pushing the bar ever higher to serve visitors to our region with wonderful memories. As ever, I am especially in awe of independent tourism and hospitality business owners.

"The stakes are high for them, and they often lead the way with exceptional visitor, delegate, guest, and diner experiences.

“With the West Midlands firmly fixing its position at the heart of sport in the UK, after high-profile global fixtures and tournaments this year, it feels absolutely right to host the awards ceremony at Edgbaston Stadium. I know they will put on a great show.

"Congratulations and thank you to everyone who put their venue to the test by putting themselves forward for an award this year. The nominees can be particularly proud of reaching the shortlist.”

Significant highlights in the West Midlands this year have included major sporting events such as the FISE Xperience in Wolverhampton and the international esports tournament ESL One in Solihull.

More than 1,700 delegates from 65 countries also attended the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in Birmingham. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, while Walsall Arboretum (150) and Cadbury (200) also celebrated landmark milestones earlier in the year.

The finalists for the 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards are:

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award: Birmingham Hippodrome, British Motor Museum, St Mary's Guildhall.

Business Events Venue of the Year: Conference Aston. Coventry Building Society Arena, The Eastside Rooms, thestudio.

Café/Coffee Shop of the Year: Baxter Baristas @ Jordan Well, Gilks' Garage Café, The Two Mugs.

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year: Riverside Cabins, School Farm Holidays.

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award: Conference Aston, Riverside Cabins, The Grand Hotel Birmingham.

Experience of the Year: Go Cotswolds – Cotswolds in a Day Tour, Grain & Glass – A World of Whisky, National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham – VIP Otter Experience.

International Tourism Award: Coventry Cathedral, Coventry Transport Museum, St Mary's Guildhall.

Large Hotel of the Year: Mallory Court Hotel & Spa, Moxy Birmingham NEC, The Grand Hotel, Birmingham.

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year: Alderford Lake, Black Country Living Museum, Ikon Gallery, Shakespeare's Birthplace.

New Tourism Business of the Year: Hotel Indigo Coventry, Kington Grange, The Weird Walk of Warwick.

Restaurant of the Year: Brightsmith on the Water, Fazenda Birmingham, Orelle, The Bower House.

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year: Alscot Estate, Ironbridge View Townhouse, Kington Grange, Marrington Escapes.

Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year: Achill Guest House and Spa, Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year: Grain & Glass, Sabrina Tours Ltd, St Mary's Guildhall.