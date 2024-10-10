Best pubs in the West Midlands revealed according to prestigious beer guide – is your local inside?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2025 Good Beer Guide, produced by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), includes a total of 387 pubs across the region.

It was a particularly good year for the Severn Valley Railway, with two of its pubs – the King & Castle at Kidderminster, and the Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth making the guide.

Micropubs continue to perform well, although one of this year's new entries has already closed after failing to secure a long-term lease.

The Olde Vicarage Ale House in Bilbrook, which opened last year, makes its debut in this year's guide, despite having closed suddenly. The micropub, in a former vicarage, featured a piano, a courtyard and 18 real ales and cider. It was praised in the guide for its sympathetic conversion.

Roberto's Bar in Halesowen, owned by Roberto Ross, is a new entry for 2025

It is a good year for Halesowen, with three new entries: the Crafty Pint H'ales'owen, King Edward VII, and Roberto's Bar, which moved to the town from Birmingham two years ago. They join the Swan in Long Lane, which retains its place, along with the Britannia in Rowley Village and the Wheelie Thirsty micropub in Old Hill. The Old Bush Revived, which has recently undergone extensive refurbishment by new owner Black Country Ales, becomes Blackheath's third entry in the 2025 guide, joining J D Wetherspoon's Britannia and the Cyder & Cobb micropub.

Kingswinford also does well, with two new entries: the Ale Hub micropub in Market Street, and the more traditional Cottage in High Street, the pair joining the Bridge Inn in Moss Grove. Up the road in Wordsley, the Queen's Head joins current regional pub of the year the Bird in Hand and the New Inn.

The Malt Shovel is Dudley town centre's only entry in the latest guide, described as an 'exciting and trendy town-centre establishment' which is praised for its blend of local cask ales and beer from modern, national breweries.