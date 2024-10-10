'His singular vision made it happen' – Tributes to Tata boss who brought JLR factory to the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr Tata was former chairman of India's oldest conglomerate – as well Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel .

He has died at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 86.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Mr Tata's death and described him as his "friend, mentor, and guide" in a statement.

Mr Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai this week.

The Indian businessman was instrumental in the firm’s acquisition of JLR back in 2008 as well as the development of the famous Tata Nano car.

The Queen at the Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre

It included the opening of the sprawling £500 million i54 manufacturing plant, which was officially opened by the Queen in 2014.

The engine factory sits on the M54 near Wolverhampton and is a major employer for the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire, both directly and through the supply chain.

It has recently been renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre to reflect its change to car battery technology.

Adrian Mardell, CEO of JLR, said: "The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Mr. Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual.

"It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication.

"Mr Tata led us on an extraordinary journey. He inspired incredible new chapters in our history. Under his generous and trusting guidance, we have felt deeply proud to be part of the Tata story.

Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata poses in front of a Jaguar C-X75 Hybrid Supercar during a press preview at the India Auto Expo, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. The five day long automobile event begins Saturday. (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup)

"On behalf of everyone at JLR, I would like to offer our sincerest thanks for his remarkable leadership."

Away from business, Tata was known for his extensive philanthropy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also joined tributes to an "extraordinary human being”.

"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond boardrooms," Mr Modi said on X.

"Mr Tata endeared himself to several people, thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," Mr Modi added in his tributes, referring to his philanthropy work.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka called him a "titan". Mr Tata received the Padma Bhushan, one of India's most distinguished civilian awards, in 2000.

The Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre JLR, pictured just before it opened

Tata Group is a huge collection of nearly 100 companies, including the country's largest carmaker, the largest private steel company and a leading outsourcing firm.

The companies employ more than 350,000 people worldwide. In June 2008, Tata bought Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for 2.3 billion dollars.

Tata pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched an airline in 1932 that later became Air India. The government later took it over.

Tata Group bought state-owned Air India in 2021. It also started a full-service carrier, Vistara, with Singapore Airlines, but recently merged it with Air India.

Tata companies include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and the information technology company Tata Consultancy Services.