Lesters worked with Loughborough University and Boccia UK to come up with the new piece of equipment that is significantly lighter, easier to transport and, costing just £4 plus delivery, is at a price point that should boost participation.

Utilising a special strength corrugated fibreboard, the design team led by Greg Burton embraced the concept that was initially developed by Loughborough’s Dr George Torrens, taking just eighteen months to launch a ‘grassroots’ ramp that will increase participation and has already been endorsed by Special Olympics Great Britain and a host of players.

“Team GB secured its first gold medal in Boccia BC4 category when Stephen McGuire beat off the challenge of his Columbian rival in the Paralympics final in Paris. This was a real milestone moment for the sport and interest has rocketed ever since,” explained Greg, who joined Lesters in 2022.

“Boccia ramps are traditionally heavy and expensive, making it difficult for coaches and athletes to transport them. The brief was for us to come up with a lighter, more affordable option that offers the same durable performance.”

He continued: “Whilst our core activity is large format boxes, we have significant knowledge of cardboard and its properties, which includes strength, versatility and the fact it can be fully recycled.

“Utilising the skills of our design team, state-of-the-art CAD design software and prototyping table, we were able to deliver a solution that met all of the requirements and, importantly, could be sold for as little as £10.”

The new Boccia Ramp is robust and light enough for multiple ramps to be carried by a single coach.

It easily fits into the boot of a car and comes in a flat pack, with clear instructions meaning it can be set-up in a sports hall and outside venues in a matter of minutes.

“Having a transportable and affordable solution means that not only national associations can provide more ramps into schools and leisure centres, but coaches can have increased access too. And it opens the sport up to new avenues – care homes for instance – where sports participation can be a useful tool in keeping people fit and active,” added Dr Torrens, who is a Senior Lecturer in Industrial Design and Assistive Products at Loughborough University.

“Working with Lesters has been enjoyable and rewarding. Its ‘can do’ attitude and service-orientated approach, has meant projects have progressed very quickly to answer the requests coming from charities.

“Through the challenges I’ve presented to Greg, I’ve tested his capabilities as a designer and between us we’ve pushed the limits of what packaging manufacturing can do. The results are not only sustainable, but low-cost and affordable in these times of austerity.”

He went on to add: “The fact that Lesters is completing the project as a not-for-profit philanthropic activity, just adds to the sense of working with people and a business that care about their community.”

The new Boccia Ramp will be available to buy shortly online through the Boccia UK website.

Greg concluded: “To our knowledge this is one of the very few times that corrugated fibreboard has been used to manufacture a product that isn’t just used as packaging. It could open the floodgates for the industry and designers to use more of this sustainable medium in the future for other applications.

“We didn’t stop with the ramp, taking some of the lessons we learned in this project and applying them to an all-inclusive golf game. This is also proving hugely popular.”