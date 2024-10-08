National accolade for the team at Brierley Hill bed retailer

Dreamland was crowned Small Retailer of the Year for 2024-2025 at the prestigious National Bed Federation (NBF) awards.

Company bosses said the accolade, which recognises excellence among independent bed stores with one to four premises, is the culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and outstanding customer service.

Mike Brown, owner of Dreamland, said: "When they announced Dreamland as the winner, my feelings were of pride and achievement made possible by a great team. Working with Matt Randle, my general manager has brought the success it deserves."

Dreamland’s Small Retailer of the Year award follows a period of significant achievement for the company.

In addition to this national recognition, Dreamland’s General Manager, Matthew Randle, has been celebrated for his contributions to the business.

This year he received a special recognition award from the Express and Star Business Awards and is currently a finalist for the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Apprentice of the Year Award.

Matthew said: "Winning the award is profoundly meaningful as these accolades are the most prestigious in our industry.

"It stands as a testament to my team’s collective dedication, and witnessing the immense joy and emotion on Mike’s face was immensely rewarding. I am elated and deeply moved by the overwhelming support from our supplier partners and fellow retailers."

In the last year, Dreamland has made significant strides in expanding its product portfolio, ensuring that it caters to a broad spectrum of customer needs. From luxury beds to more affordable options, Dreamland has positioned itself as a retailer capable of serving diverse market segments without compromising on quality.

Matthew added: "We could not have reached this height without the unwavering support of our customers. Their trust and loyalty have been instrumental in our growth and success.

"Over the past year, we have strategically expanded our product portfolio to ensure we cater to the whole spectrum of bedding needs, from high-end luxury beds to accessible, eco-friendly options. This reflects our commitment to meeting the demands of an ever-evolving market."