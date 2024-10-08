Dudley Council’s finance director to stand down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Iain Newman, director of Finance and Legal Services, has been at the council for 36 years and the chief financial officer since 2010.

Mr Newman’s announcement comes just days after the council appointed Balvinder Heran as interim chief executive following the departure of Kevin O’Keefe from the top job in July.

The council is currently battling to find millions of pounds to stave-off becoming effectively bankrupt.

Cllr Patrick Harley said: “Local authority financial management is a tough gig and Dudley has its own particular challenges.

“Over the last fourteen years, Iain has shepherded the council through a 20 percent real terms reduction in resources against the background of historically low Council Tax, spending and reserves.

“He has done that with wisdom, integrity, and resilience, not shying away from giving difficult and unpopular messages when he has needed to.

“We are grateful for the contribution Iain has made to the council during his 36 years of loyal service and wish him all the best for the future and hope he has a very happy retirement.”

Despite the tribute, Cllr Harley and Mr Newman have not always seen eye-to-eye on financial matters.

In January, Cllr Harley ignored advice from Mr Newman to postpone a £15m redevelopment of Pens Meadow special school.

Mr Newman told the council’s cabinet: “ The council’s financial viability is at serious risk and the Pens Meadow School new build should be deferred until such time as the finances are secure.”

Cllr Harley defended his determination to continue with the project as ‘morally and financially’ the right thing to do and added ‘accountants are always pessimistic.”

As the council begins its search for a new chief finance officer, whose in tray will include shaving £37m off the council’s spending over the next three years, Mr Newman said: “I would just like to thank my team and colleagues who have supported me.

“If I have achieved anything, it has only been with their hard work and dedication.”