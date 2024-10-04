Special moment as Slicker Recycling officially receives King’s Award

It was announced in May that the company, which collects and re-refines over 75 million litres of used lubricating oil every year, had been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2024, recognising Slicker’s outstanding year-on-year growth as it helps businesses cut their carbon footprint.

The company’s executive chairman Mark Olpin hosted the event at their offices, which was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire, Mrs Beatrice Grant. More than 80 of the firm’s colleagues and guests also attended the celebration, including Stourport Mayor, Councillor John Thomas.

Mark Olpin, executive chairman of Slicker Recycling said: “When we were told back in May that we had been selected for a prestigious King’s Award, it was without a doubt one of the proudest moments in the company’s history.

“For us to be recognised by His Majesty the King is testament to the dedication of the first-class and hugely professional team we have. To also welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire and celebrate with colleagues and distinguished guests, was another special moment and allowed us to mark this momentous achievement together.

“On behalf of everyone at Slicker Recycling, I’d like to say a huge thank you for all the kind messages we have received over the past few months. They have underlined how far we have progressed, how we continue to break the mould as an industry leader, and how growth can be built on a sustainable business model which contributes to the circular economy.”

Mrs Beatrice Grant, Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire, added: “Slicker Recycling is one of the UK’s and Worcestershire’s most inspiring businesses so I was delighted to meet everyone at the celebration event.

“Not only is Slicker Recycling a growing nationwide employer, but they are a leader within their industry and have showcased commercial excellence, with the King’s Award specifically recognising their growth in international trade. That is what the King’s Award is all about and I’d like to congratulate them once again.”

Established in 1965, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, only 7,000 companies have achieved coveted King’s Award status.

Slicker Recycling employs 208 colleagues across the UK and has widened its client base significantly since 2021, bolstering its position as a leading firm through a variety of multi-million-pound investments, and national and international acquisitions.