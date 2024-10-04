Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews were called to LiBatt Recycling Ltd on Lincoln Street in the Heath Town area of the city just after midnight on Wednesday.

Around 45 firefighters were initially sent to the scene where, on arrival, they found the blaze had affected two recycling bays.

Pictures show damage to the roof of the recycling centre in the aftermath of the blaze

Motorists were urged to avoid Lincoln Street and neighbouring roads while fire crews worked at the scene.

A neighbouring Royal Mail depot was meanwhile evacuated and was unaffected by the fire.