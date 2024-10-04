New photos show damage caused to roof of Wolverhampton battery recycling centre by early hours blaze
Drone photos show the damage left behind at a business near the centre of Wolverhampton after a fire involving rechargable batteries.
Fire crews were called to LiBatt Recycling Ltd on Lincoln Street in the Heath Town area of the city just after midnight on Wednesday.
Around 45 firefighters were initially sent to the scene where, on arrival, they found the blaze had affected two recycling bays.
Motorists were urged to avoid Lincoln Street and neighbouring roads while fire crews worked at the scene.
A neighbouring Royal Mail depot was meanwhile evacuated and was unaffected by the fire.