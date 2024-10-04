Express & Star
New photos show damage caused to roof of Wolverhampton battery recycling centre by early hours blaze

Drone photos show the damage left behind at a business near the centre of Wolverhampton after a fire involving rechargable batteries.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Fire crews were called to LiBatt Recycling Ltd on Lincoln Street in the Heath Town area of the city just after midnight on Wednesday.

Around 45 firefighters were initially sent to the scene where, on arrival, they found the blaze had affected two recycling bays.

Pictures show damage to the roof of the recycling centre in the aftermath of the blaze

Motorists were urged to avoid Lincoln Street and neighbouring roads while fire crews worked at the scene.

A neighbouring Royal Mail depot was meanwhile evacuated and was unaffected by the fire.

