Networking group supporting women in business to launch in Bridgnorth

The events, aimed at supporting women in business, are being hosted by Women Who UK at The Atrium in Bridgnorth and will be run by Lucy Edgar, Director of Human Everything. The first networking event takes place on Tuesday, October 8.

Women Who UK is dedicated to supporting women in business and life and is rapidly growing its business network for female founders, built on trusting, supportive and empowering values. Human Everything has many years’ experience of supporting workplaces in Worcestershire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and beyond.

Lisa Lloyd, Managing Director of Women Who UK Ltd, said: “We believe in collaboration over competition and encourage our members to support one another. No matter where you are on your business journey, how big or small your business is, Women Who UK will welcome you.”

Networking meetings will take place on the second Tuesday of each month between 10am and noon at The Atrium in Bridgnorth High Street and anyone interested in attending the first event can sign up now.

Lucy Edgar said: “Networking is one of those things that is essential to running your business. Finding a supportive group who listen, understand and care about you – the human IN the business – is something that often gets missed.

“When it's your business it IS personal though, and I’m proud to be able to support female led businesses in the region and grow a strong community. Having The Atrium in Bridgnorth on board to host our events is the icing on the cake!”

A sole trader, business partner or company director who runs a business part-time or full-time in Shropshire, can join the monthly membership option for Women Who UK which is £14 per month.

This includes access to all of the Women Who UK networking meetings, hosted at various locations on different days of the week, plus monthly online networking. You will also gain access to the Facebook Business Support Hub where you can get to know other members, ask advice, receive recommendations and RSVP to events.

You will also have access to guest speaker opportunities and can join the online advertising directory. To join the membership, visit https://womenwhouk.co.uk/ Alternatively you can purchase tickets for individual networking meetings via Eventbrite (Women Who UK) at a cost of £22 per meeting at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-who-uk-networking-at-the-atrium-bridgnorth-tickets-1018573349307