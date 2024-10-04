'It's too soon' Wolverhampton shoppers share thoughts on Christmas decorations being sold in highstreet shops months before big day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As early as last month, in September, shops dotted across the region have began to sell Christmas decorations, food and gift ideas, meaning the West Midland's favourite time of the year is well and truly underway.

But, with Halloween and Bonfire night still pending, and issues like Winter Fuel Payments being swiped from elderly residents, is it too soon to for the festivities to start?

Speaking to people during their day-to-day shopping tasks - as far as we can tell - it's a mixed bag.

Some said the earlier the better, because it gives parents chance to get everything sorted in advance without it being a super-stressful month in December when all everyone wants to do is enjoy the holidays, whereas others said November is the earliest that we should be hearing the sound of jingle bells, while some said the problem with selling Christmas goods can be tough for children because Halloween and Bonfire night are still yet to happen.

But one thing is for sure, locals are prepared, with one mother-of-two, Ebony Ward, 27, already filling up the cupboards with presents for her little ones and can't wait to get the celebrations underway.

Speaking Exclusively to the Express & Star, Ebony, a mother-of-two from Wolverhampton, said: "I think shops offering Christmas stuff already is a good thing, especially for us mums, I'm a single mum-of -two and with everything available it means I can make sure everything is sorted in advance.

"It also helps to not spend so much come December because you've had more time to spread the costs, which is really helpful.

"However I'm not saying that everyone has to put all there decorations up now, for me for example, when I lived with my mum we lost my dad on December 12, so it became a tradition to put decorations up on that day. And I'll likely do the same where I live now.

"Presents? I already started buying last month, I've got around 15 presents for my kids so far and I don't set a budget, I start early and look for deals. It's like I was saying about having more time to prepare, if you start present-hunting earlier you can find loads of deals before everything gets more expensive once the holidays have really started. I got one gift, for example, for £2.99, which was usually £9.99."

But not everyone is convinced on how soon Christmas lists should be being ticked off, as pensioners Pat, 77, and hubby Albert, 78, think we should be waiting until at least November before we kick-on with the Christmas cheer.

The couple from Fordhouses also don't worry too much about shopping because the 'grandkids usually just want cash'.

Pat, said: "I think it's a bit early to be seeing Christmas stuff for sale, people get fed up of it before Christmas, its just too much until later on in the year.

"It's not spending that bothers me, it's just seeing it all and all the shops being filled with decorations, I think the right time is around November."

Albert added: "We'll be putting the decorations up about two weeks before. We don't do a lot of shopping, the grandkids tend to prefer money anyway!"

Others were a little divided, citing the need for a bit more caution when gearing up for the holidays as some children struggle to keep up with all the different celebrations at this time of the year.

Mum-of-three Olivia Cako, 45, who lives in the city and works with special needs children, said she thinks it would be ok with the right concept. She said that a staggered season might do better so that it's not too much too soon for everyone.

She said: "I have three special needs children and I also work with special needs children. From my point of view I think it's best to go for a more staggered approach.

"In some cases children can find it hard to keep up with the pace of everything and it can sometimes put a bit too much pressure on parents when shops are covered in Christmas goods.

"Having said that, I think it's generally positive, and I'll be shopping and putting my decorations up on December 1."

Lastly, mum-of-three Vicky O'Connor, 50, said she can't wait to get the celebrations started, but October is too early for her.

She said she likes to get Halloween and her son's birthday all done first.

Vicky, a Wellbeing Mentor from Finchley said: "It's a bit too soon for me, I like to get other bits out of the way first.

"But on December 1 Christmas can happen big time. My tree will go straight up, without a doubt.

"It can be a bit hectic with having three kids, But I really like build up to be honest, Christmas Eve always feels quite special to me and the dinner is one of my favourite parts, for sure."