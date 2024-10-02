'We’re thrilled to give back to the community by creating jobs': New interior design firm opens in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The firm was founded by Shingari Singh and his son Jatinder, who are aiming to create a one-stop shop for bespoke kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom fittings.

Situated in the heart of Wolverhampton, it promises to bring 'personalised' design services that cater to the unique tastes and requirements of each client.

Execs at the new business said they're committed to 'quality craftsmanship', offering tailor-made solutions that span the entire range of home interior needs, from the initial consultation to the final installation.

Businessman Shingari Singh and son Jatinder, who live in the city, have worked 'tirelessly' to bring their vision to life and said their approach to DGN Interiors is centred on a 'meticulous' attention to detail, ensuring every project is handled with 'care and precision'.

Opening of DGN Interiors in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

Steve Bull, Jatubder Singh, Shingara Singh and Don Goodman.

The firm said that it could offer a significant number of job opportunities for skilled professionals across the region, including kitchen fitters, bathroom installers, tilers, electricians, plumbers, and more.

Shingari Singh said: “None of this would have been possible without the hard-working team around us. From the designers who help bring our clients’ visions to life, to the craftsmen who make those visions a reality, every person plays a vital role in the success of DGN Interiors. We’re proud to offer local tradespeople the chance to be part of something special.”

Jatinder Singh added: “Wolverhampton has been our home for many years, and we’re thrilled to give back to the community by creating jobs and offering high-quality services. Our aim is to make DGN Interiors synonymous with quality and reliability.”

Steve Bull.

Don Goodman.

DGN Interiors’ showroom, which is now open to the public, showcases a range of kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom settings, internal and external doors, furniture, lighting wallpaper, paint and flooring, allowing potential clients to see first-hand the quality and variety of bespoke options available.

The company’s design team is also available for consultations, providing advice and guidance on how to transform homes into beautiful, functional spaces that reflect the personalities and lifestyles of their owners.

A spokesperson for DGN Interiors said: "In addition to residential projects, DGN Interiors is also looking to work with commercial clients, providing tailored solutions for offices, retail spaces, and other business environments. This expansion into the commercial sector reflects the ambition and growth potential of the company, as well as the versatility of its team.

"As DGN Interiors prepares to establish itself as a leading name in bespoke home design in Wolverhampton, Shingari and Jatinder Singh remain focused on their mission: to deliver exceptional service and craftsmanship while fostering local talent and contributing to the economic growth of their community.

"With a strong foundation and a dedicated team, DGN Interiors is poised to make a significant impact in the home interiors market, transforming spaces and lives one bespoke project at a time."