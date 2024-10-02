'The cause is very close to my heart': Rugeley pub raises over £1,600 for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The pub’s efforts, along with support from the local community, are part of Craft Union’s ‘Make it a Million’ campaign. The aim of the campaign is to raise £1 million for local community causes through Craft Union’s network of over 600 pubs nationwide, with more than £500,000 already raised.

As part of the Crown Inn’s charity fun day, families enjoyed many engaging activities with face painting, a food stall, a tombola and a craft corner for little ones which provided 'lots' of entertainment throughout the day.

While competitions such as guess the name of the teddy and guess how many sweets in the jar helped further boost the final figure raised, with the price to enter just £1 to ensure everyone could afford to have a go.

Jean Measor.

The community were more than willing to get involved with local Jean Measor going the extra mile by shaving off her hair for a good cause with her bravery boosting her donations significantly.

But it wasn’t just Jean willing to brave the shave: another brave local eagerly joined in the fundraising efforts, with Gary ‘Gaz’ Comber shaving his beard off for the first time in many years, with the courageous local now looking younger than ever.

The money raised was donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust, a cancer care and support charity that exists to improve the cancer experience of young people aged 13–24.

Teenage Cancer Trust offers unique care and support, designed for and with young people. They fund specialised nurses, youth workers and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to provide support throughout treatment.

The donation will also help run events for young people with cancer to help them regain independence and meet other young people going through a similar condition.

Operated by Sarah Hulley, the Crown Inn has become a cornerstone of the local community, providing not only a place for social gatherings but also a source of significant support for its community.

Sarah said: “To see the community come together to support such an important charity in the Teenage Cancer Trust was a heartwarming and prime example of what makes the Rugeley community so special.

“The cause is very close to my heart as sadly, most of us will know people who have been affected by cancer and we know the money raised will be going towards valuable treatment for young people who are suffering with this horrible disease.

“Thanks to the generosity of the local community alongside our own locals, Jean and Gaz braving the shave, we have raised over £1,600, which will go such a long way in supporting young people fighting cancer.”

Located on 20 Upper Brook Street, the popular pub plans to build on its success with continued fundraising events designed to engage and entertain the community, all while supporting vital local causes as part of Craft Union’s mission to raise £1 million for charity.