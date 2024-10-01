Intercoat Paints, a leading provider of innovative coating solutions, was visited by councillor John Murray, who was given a special tour of the facility, where he gained insight into the company's rich history and future advancements.

He was accompanied by Intercoat Paints Managing Director, Michael Vann, who provided a detailed overview of the company’s achievements over the past five decades.

The visit also featured a first look at Intercoat's next-generation product line, including the much-anticipated Aqualine+ water-based coatings, a testament to the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

Mr Vann said: “This is a monumental moment for Intercoat Paints, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.

"Over the last 50 years, we’ve built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and excellence, serving industries across the globe.

"Our new Aqualine+ water-based coatings are the next step in our evolution, offering eco-friendly solutions without compromising on performance. This celebration is not just about our history but our exciting future ahead.”

Councillor Murray praised the company for its contributions to the local economy and its forward-thinking approach.

“Intercoat Paints is a shining example of the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in Walsall," he said.

"For 50 years, this company has been at the forefront of technological advancement in the coatings industry, and it’s clear that they are well-positioned for the future. I am especially impressed by their commitment to sustainability with the launch of their water-based coatings, which will benefit both the industry and the environment.”