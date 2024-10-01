New appointment accelerates Wrekin’s growth and strategic direction

This appointment is part of the Lichfield-based company’s ongoing strategy to close the gap between customers and consumers, while increasing its ability to provide solutions to both individual and industry problems.

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, forming relationships, developing strategy and driving solutions, Mr Thompson has joined Wrekin to support and improve its specification of products and services. He has a particular interest in sustainability, and is keen to see efficient, innovative, sustainable solutions offered to the industry.

Mr Thompson said: “As sustainability and net-zero targets continue to form the green agenda for businesses, now is an essential time to review procedures, products and guide people into understanding about how changing to a Wrekin product can contribute to net-zero targets and carbon reduction.

“As industry leaders, it is our responsibility to provide people with knowledge about our products and how they are made, aligning our solutions to their needs, all while increasing efficiency and promoting sustainable delivery. This commitment to sustainability is a core value at Wrekin, reassuring our customers of our dedication to environmental responsibility.

“When customers purchase a product from Wrekin, they are accessing the expertise of a market-leading business which prides itself on safety, sustainability, and efficiency, without compromising on performance.”

Simon Turner, commercial director at Wrekin, said: “A key aspect of what we do at Wrekin is educating people about why our products and services stand out. We pride ourselves on delivering top-class products designed with the expertise of a team spanning four decades of experience.

“Paul’s appointment adds to this experience. With a wealth of knowledge gained over many years in the industry, Paul will further our commitment to innovation and honest advice, ensuring our customers receive the very best in quality and service, keeping their project needs proven and tested.”

Wrekin’s wide range of products provides solutions for everyday problems.