Approval gained for two new industrial units in West Midlands

Independent property company Hortons has secured planning consent for the speculative development of 100,000 sq ft of industrial/warehouse accommodation in the West Midlands.

By Matthew Panter
A CGI of one of two new units being developed by Hortons at Wellington Industrial Estate, Coseley.

Two new build units of 40,000 sq ft and 60,000 sq ft will be constructed on a five acre plot at Wellington Industrial Estate, Coseley, near Jct 2 of the M5 motorway.

Known as Evolution 40 and 60, the new developments will target EPC A and contain 10m eaves height, a secure yard and parking. The units will have access to secure cycle parking and electric vehicle charging provision, and will be serviced by a new two-way estate road.

Remediation works will take place on site before construction of the two new buildings.

