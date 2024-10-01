Approval gained for two new industrial units in West Midlands
Independent property company Hortons has secured planning consent for the speculative development of 100,000 sq ft of industrial/warehouse accommodation in the West Midlands.
Two new build units of 40,000 sq ft and 60,000 sq ft will be constructed on a five acre plot at Wellington Industrial Estate, Coseley, near Jct 2 of the M5 motorway.
Known as Evolution 40 and 60, the new developments will target EPC A and contain 10m eaves height, a secure yard and parking. The units will have access to secure cycle parking and electric vehicle charging provision, and will be serviced by a new two-way estate road.
Remediation works will take place on site before construction of the two new buildings.