Two new build units of 40,000 sq ft and 60,000 sq ft will be constructed on a five acre plot at Wellington Industrial Estate, Coseley, near Jct 2 of the M5 motorway.

Known as Evolution 40 and 60, the new developments will target EPC A and contain 10m eaves height, a secure yard and parking. The units will have access to secure cycle parking and electric vehicle charging provision, and will be serviced by a new two-way estate road.

Remediation works will take place on site before construction of the two new buildings.