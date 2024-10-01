Aldridge business GinTing is set to go global after new export agreement

The deal gives Cheshire-based drinks exporter Cheers global worldwide exclusivity on the representation of GinTing brands, GinTing and RumTing.

Kris Hindley, founder of award-winning GinTing, said: “This is a hugely exciting chapter in the GinTing story.

"Cheers Global has seen the international potential of our incredible products, and we are keen to see how far we can take our export journey.”