Plans for ‘gaming centre’ at former bank recommended for approval despite police concerns

The plans would convert a vacant bank on Soho Road, Handsworth, and see a gaming area introduced on the ground floor.

However, West Midlands Police objected to the proposal on the grounds that it could “adversely impact” on the location.

A council officer’s report stated that Lozells and East Handsworth Neighbourhood Policing Team highlighted problems surrounding loitering and the abuse of alcohol which causes anti-social behaviour.

“There is concern that the application site would become an attraction and the location does not fit another gambling establishment,” it continued. “It is at a lower level that the main road and the area has the potential for groups to loiter and commit anti-social behaviour.”

But the report noted that the site falls into an area where there are dedicated patrols at certain times which are tailored to reduce violence and offending with weapons.

“There is also a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that is aimed at curbing anti-social behaviour and Soho Road in the main location,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Soho Road Neighbourhood Team said that the area experiences a high volume of anti-social behaviour, including Waverhill Park which reportedly sees drug usage, street drinking and loitering.

“Waverhill Park is a two-minute walk from the application site and licensed premises within walking distance will undoubtedly see an increase in such activities,” it warned.

“An adult gaming centre may increase the vulnerabilities of people with alcohol and drug addictions, in an attempt to make money to fuel their addictions.”

The applicants themselves said: “There is no evidence to suggest such uses cause problem gambling or contribute towards other negative health and wellbeing outcomes.

“They offer a safe and monitored environment for visitors to game as a quasi-social activity… alleged risks to problem gamblers, young people and other vulnerable persons are matters relevant to licensing and management functions, not planning.”

The report continued that the applicant had submitted a document with details on how the proposed use would operate to ensure the safety and security of the site and its customers as well as safeguarding the adjoining neighbouring occupiers.

It said: “It adds that the operation of adult gaming centre is subject to Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice from the Gambling Commission which address matters such as protection of children and other vulnerable persons, access to premises and age checks, responsible gambling etc.”

The report stated the proposed use would be subject to a “separate licensing regime” that would need to demonstrate how it would be operated in a manner that would address concerns around matters such as anti-social behaviour, criminal behaviour, drug taking and drunkenness.

Summing up why the proposal had been recommended for approval, the report said concerns over the potential for an increase in anti-social and criminal behaviour are “fully recognised”.

It continued: “However, in the absence of substantive evidence that the proposed use in this location will have an adverse impact, it is considered that on balance and to be consistent with relevant appeal decisions, a reason for refusal could not be defended.

“It is also important to acknowledge the role of the separate licensing regime for such uses/premises.”

The report added the impact on neighbour amenities and highway safety would be acceptable.

The proposal, which was recommended for approval subject to conditions, will be considered by Birmingham City Council’s planning committee on Thursday, October 3.

Report by Local Democracy reporter Alexander Brock.