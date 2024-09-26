Top businessman prepares to drive sheep across the Thames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"If the City of London Police find a freeman drunk and incapable, they will bundle him into a taxi and send him home," says Peter Mathews.

"They also have the right to drive sheep and cattle over London bridge."

Friends and acquaintances of the well-known businessman will be relieved to hear that Peter will be choosing to take advantage of the latter, rather than the former, this weekend.

Peter, who was given the Freedom of the City about five years ago in recognition of his contribution to international trade, will on Sunday join a group of fellow freemen in driving a flock of sheep over the River Thames.

It will be the first time Peter, from Kinver, near Stourbridge, has exercised his privilege since his appointment to the honour. And to get a bit of practice in, he had a trial run at a farm in Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth.

"I have never done anything like that before in my life," says Peter, 77.

"It was suggested to me that I ought to get a bit of practice, so I went to my friend Paul James in Ditton Priors who let me have a go."

Sunday's sheep drive will actually take place at Southwark Bridge, a short distance along the river from London Bridge.

Traditionally freeman of the City of London were also exempt from tolls at markets and fairs, and had immunity from being pressed into the armed services.

Today, the role, which dates back to the 13th century, is regarded as an honour to be awarded to those who have contributed to the City of London or in recognition of service or distinction.

Peter Mathews, who is managing director of Black Country Metals Trading Ltd, also has the key to the city of St Joseph in the USA.

But he says being given the freedom of the city of London was an especially great honour because of London's importance as a centre of world trade.

"When it comes to international trade, the City of London is recognised all around the world as a place of stability," he adds.