Midlands set to drive the aerospace revolution in UK cities

Hosted by Collins Aerospace in Wolverhampton, the round table meeting covered how drones will transform local cities and bringing skills into the sector.

CAA chairman Sir Stephen Hillier, who also toured the Collins Aerospace’s Actuation Systems facility at Stafford Road, praised the regional aerospace alliance for its work to support safe drone use in urban areas in the UK. This work will enable massive transformations to how goods and services are delivered across the country.

Since September last year, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has been funding the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund which has supported Midlands Aerospace Alliance and Coventry City Council’s work on the Drone Ready Cities project. This prepares local authorities for the expansion of local drone use in the UK.

Sir Stephen said: “Aviation is changing like never before and the West Midlands can lean on a rich aerospace history to be at the forefront of this new revolution.

"Being here today in Wolverhampton and listening to the industry and innovators that will play a key role in transforming the skies above us was an immensely valuable opportunity.”

Major changes are already being seen and Sir Stephen highlighted the recent airspace approval for a trial for transporting blood samples from Guy’s Hospital across London via drone. This trial will help build understanding of how drones can be used in urban centres.

Other topics on the agenda included the industry’s ongoing recovery after the pandemic and bringing talent and skills into the sector to support continued growth and innovation.

Sir Stephen provided an overview of the Civil Aviation Authority’s work to encourage the next generation of aviators through event outreach and a virtual work experience programmes. The regulator has previously announced an ambitious target to inspire 100,000 young people in the next year.

Attendees at the round table covered a broad cross-section of the aerospace supply chain, including manufacturers and representatives from supporting organisations, such as universities and local government.

Andrew Mair, chief executive of the Midlands Aerospace Alliance, said: “We’re delighted to have brought together a group of our small aerospace manufacturers and regional cluster bodies to meet with Sir Stephen and exchange perspectives.

"It’s important that supply chain companies have the opportunity to communicate their priorities and challenges to influential aviation and aerospace stakeholders and that’s a big part of our role.

"Thanks are due to the Civil Aviation Authority for reaching out to us.”

Collins Aerospace’s actuation products make flights safer and more efficient in a number of ways, which can include more reliable steering and reduced weight. The tour showcased safer and more adaptable training facilities which use augmented reality and visitors also met apprentices working on the technologies of the future.

The Midlands is home to one of the world’s largest regional aerospace alliances. The area manufactures a huge number of aircraft parts, providing specialist services to the wider aerospace sector, and keeping planes flying across the globe.