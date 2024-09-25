Gowing leisure offerings provide footfall boost for Merry Hill

They say since the opening of Hollywood Bowl last September, the entrances around the leisure quarter have become the busiest in the centre.

Footfall in this area is up 43 per cent, with over 2.35m visitors flocking through these doors in the past 12 months.

Overall, Merry Hill has seen footfall rise by 5.4 per cent, and sales rise by 4.8 per cent, with over half of that sales increase directly attributable to new leisure quarter tenants, including Hollywood Bowl.

Its opening last September helped form Merry Hill’s evolving leisure quarter alongside an array of dining options, including wagamama, ASK Italian, Wingstop and Sides.

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, said: “It’s been incredible to see how popular our leisure quarter has been over the last 12 months, and the opening of Hollywood Bowl has been such an important part of this for our visitors, bringing a range of bowling and fun activities with it.

“Exciting additions like Hollywood Bowl and other names across fashion, food and drink, and leisure, which have been a huge hit.

"The centre will soon also be home to the high-quality fitness and wellness space of XF Gym. With even more announcements to come, Merry Hill is a place where visitors can shop and enjoy hours and hours of entertainment.”

Hollywood Bowl boasts 24 state of the art bowling lanes, including six separate and exclusive VIP lanes.

An arcade at Hollywood Bowl has also been a big hit with visitors, which boasts 52 amusement machines. The Pac Man 2p Pusher, Monopoly 10p Pusher, and E-Claw Double Crane were the top three most played machines of the year.

David Williams, Operations Director at Hollywood Bowl Group, added: “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that Hollywood Bowl has played a central role in attracting so many visitors to this fantastic destination.

"Our expectations for Merry Hill were high, as a new anchor space within a strong catchment, and we’re delighted to be performing to those expectations. Hollywood Bowl has helped create a must-visit area within Merry Hill, and we look forward to continuing this success in the years to come.”