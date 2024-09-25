The college has partnered with the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance to promote apprenticeships and encourage people from all cultural backgrounds to embrace the learning, career opportunities and future earning potential that the training scheme provides.

Through the patronage, the college will gain access to organisations which work with young people and, through these groups, will promote apprenticeships on offer in a wide range of industry sectors and apprenticeship vacancies with local and regional employers.

The partnership will also facilitate links with businesses that can benefit from the college's free apprenticeship recruitment service which will discuss staffing needs and advertise vacancies, screen applicants and shortlist candidates on the company's behalf.

Daniel Degg, head of employer engagement and business development at the college, said: "Apprenticeships are a great way for young people to get on the career ladder and learn on-the-job in their chosen industry and, in such a multicultural area as the West Midlands, we are keen to promote the benefits of the programme to under-represented groups.

"Our patronage of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance will enable us to strengthen our partnerships with local schools, community organisations and employers and to actively demonstrate our commitment to providing accessible and inclusive education and training to all members of the community."

Jagdeep Soor, executive director at the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome the City of Wolverhampton College as a patron of the alliance.

"Its commitment to promoting an inclusive learning environment and improving equity and accessibility of opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to open more doors for underrepresented groups.

"Collectively, we will create real opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to gain the skills they need to thrive in the workforce, making a tangible impact for marginalised communities.”

For details of all apprenticeships offered by the college go to www.wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/apprentices, email employerenquiries@wolvcoll.ac.uk or call 01902 317541.