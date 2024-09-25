Cannock company celebrates 30 years in business and is 'driving forward innovation'

IDE has progressed significantly in that time, manufacturing temporary power distribution products in their own production facility in Staffordshire.

Year on year growth meant that in 2021, IDE became part of the Sdiptech group, which provides value to customers in the infrastructure sector by offering high-quality technologies, solutions, and services to both the public and private sectors, primarily in Europe.

Currently IDE has more than 70 staff members, a head office and manufacturing centre and three rental depots strategically placed in significant areas of the UK, giving customers flexibility as well as catering for their international customer base.

A spokesperson said: "IDE is a trusted name within many industries, from events, construction sites and the TV and Film sector.

"The business has provided temporary power products to well-known large events, here in the UK and internationally, and has also supported many temporary infrastructure sites."

IDE has put together a team that continuously learn new skills and refresh current skills to ensure they create quality products and provide the best service to their customers.

Staff specialise in combining sales, rental, bespoke design and manufacturing, they can work in partnership with the customer to make the very most of their power distribution assets and advise on important decisions. They are the trusted advisor; they take the time to understand the customers’ requirements and can design and build bespoke temporary power products for the customer’s site.

"IDE’s offering is unique," a spokesperson added. "The company offers an unrivalled integrated service where they can help the customer find the right balance between buying and renting distribution boards and cables, considering any concerns they may have about capital and operational expenditure, or it could be about longer-term strategic advice.

"For instance, IDE can help the customer to plan, and future-proof their procurement needs, by ensuring they get the best from the power distribution set up and IDE’s expert services. IDE are known for driving forward innovation.

"The company will continue to provide excellent service, quality hand-built products as well as producing innovative products to align with our customers sustainability goals."

For more information, visit idesystems.co.uk