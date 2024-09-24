Multi-million pound investment helps Cannock firm drive to brighter future

The leading ready meal provider in Norton Canes has demonstrated its commitment to reaching Net Zero targets by mobilising its ‘industry-first’ fleet of refrigerated EVs.

Driver supervisor Paul Miller said: "We’re in the business of sometimes driving great distances to deliver to our customers so the fact that we’re doing our bit for the environment means a great deal to the team here.”

Thanks to parent company, apetito, the branch has benefitted from £14.3m investment to convert 75 per cent of the entire Wiltshire Farm Foods fleet nationwide to EVs before the end of 2025. This change is set to save an impressive 1,358 tonnes of CO2e per year.

The transition of refrigerated vehicles to electric marks a groundbreaking innovation due to the significant power draw required for refrigeration.

Many of the vehicles have the unique addition of solar panels, enabling them to generate their own electricity whilst the vans are on in motion.

Branch manager Dean Watts said: “It’s been fascinating to understand more about the technology involved with these EVs and great to see the enthusiasm of our drivers as they take to the roads in them.

“Having recently been awarded a King’s Awards for Sustainable Development due to our closed-loop recycling scheme with our food trays, we’re really pleased to expand further on our sustainability credentials in this way.”