Ibstock continues support for college’s next generation of bricklayers

The bricklaying faculty based at Green Lane Campus received 10,075 bricks worth thousands of pounds.

This is the third consecutive year that the Leicestershire-based company which also has a site in Walsall has contributed to the training of the college’s bricklaying and multi-skills construction students.

Lecturer, Paul Dixon said: “Ibstock’s continued support has a tremendous impact on our students’ learning and development.

“This donation will last for up 18 months, with 140 full and part-time students and apprentices using the bricks during their training in our two workshops.”

He added: “Regularly working with brand new and nearly new bricks helps instil a professional ethic in our students.

“It encourages them to pride in their work while honing their skills. nd it enhances their hands-on experiences, providing a strong foundation for industry success.”

Jo Hodge, people and sustainability director at the Ibstock Group said: ‘‘We are delighted to support Walsall College for the third year in a row.

“As a business we are committed to social mobility and supporting the next generation with building skills for life. In addition, we play an important part in the construction industry as we need to get Britain building again.’’

Whilst Ibstock’s head office is based in Leicestershire, the Group has 33 active manufacturing sites across the UK, with several of them in the West Midlands. Ibstock’s latest state of the art factory investment is in the Walsall area, with the team producing their lowest carbon bricks yet and already creating over 50 new highly skilled jobs in the local area. The Atlas team in Aldridge are also taking on three new apprentices as part of their commitments to build skills for the future.