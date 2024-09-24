EDGE sees increase in turnover and growth

EDGE saw turnover was up by 20 per cent in the year from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, driven by continued high levels of repeat business, securing a number of strategic framework positions, and growing its service offer within both existing and new regions.

Major project wins for the firm over the past 12 months include Cambridge Children's Hospital and a series of higher education commissions at Keele University, University of Leeds and University of Bradford. Across the private sector, EDGE is progressing Leeds Bradford Airport’s terminal expansion and working nationally with SIEMENS on developments in Yorkshire and Wiltshire.

Meanwhile, the strategic appointment of senior professionals has further strengthened EDGE’s service offering and broadened their sector expertise. This continued expansion has seen EDGE open a sixth regional office in Newcastle, adding to five existing regional offices in Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham, London, and Leeds.

Nick Phelan, director at EDGE, said: “Our focus over the past year has been to solidify our position both in the market and as a brand, which these latest results show clearly. Of course, increasing our turnover is an indicator of our growth, but the markers of success around our people and presence is a real point of pride.

“Our team bring decades of experience, united by one purpose allows us to support our clients with an agile, bespoke service required to meet any challenge to enable them to drive maximum positive impact. It’s this people-first approach that has enabled us to expand rapidly and is now reflected in our new visual identity. As we look to the next chapter, we’re committed to nurturing this culture that sets us apart from the rest of the industry.”

The past year has seen EDGE further develop its advisory services offer, with its programming and planning services further strengthened by the appointment of senior team members. This includes Paula Atkin, healthcare estates lead, and Helen Scott as head of bids. Meanwhile, John Lucas joined EDGE as cost management director in London, bringing four decades of experience to the business with an aim to drive forward ambitious growth aspirations in the capital.

Lee Simmonite, director at EDGE, said: “There has been a huge amount of change within the company since its formation, and when we reflect on our journey it really demonstrates how far the business has diversified and grown.

“With such transformation, new services, additional office locations and a national platform within the industry, we’re excited to be launching our new visual identity and website, which reflects EDGE now and into the future. As our annual results show, it’s been a hugely successful year for us, but we now have an eye to the future to supercharge what we do with our team and for our clients for an even better year ahead.”