'I tell you what has been the hardest, grown men, burly bikers crying' – Legendary cafe closes after 20 years

The Food Stop Cafe at Quatford, run by Adrian Goodall and his partner Karen, has been serving up bacon and egg sandwiches and all-day breakfasts to hungry riders for the past 20 years.

But now, after working nearly every day between then and now, Adrian, 67, and Karen, 54, are finally set for a well-earned break.

Speaking in the packed and bustling cafe on its final Sunday morning the pair said it was an emotional occasion, potentially seeing regulars for the last time, and saying goodbye to staff who have become like members of the family.

Describing her 'goosebumps' at the realisation it's over Karen said it wasn't just her and Adrian who were sad to see the end of the cafe, but some of the 'big burly bikers' who've cried their own tears at the goodbye.

She said: "I tell you what has been the hardest, grown men, burly bikers crying, because they have been giving me a hug saying how much they are going to miss you – I've got goosebumps again.

"That has been really hard to deal with, the emotion from the customers. We call them customers but we say lads all the while, the lads and the lasses, the boys."

As they reflect on the past, consider the future, and the thousands of bacon and egg sandwiches served over the years, the pair are constantly stopped by customers wanting to say thank you and good bye, while others whoop and cheer at the sight of the owners on their final day.