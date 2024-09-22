Former home of popular Greek restaurant in Walsall goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was formerly the home of Greek restaurant Kouzina, which closed suddenly back in January 2023, citing one of the issues as roadworks that were taking place on the motorway.

It also said rising energy bills were a key reason why it was forced to close the doors.

The 1,352 sq ft property sits on the northern side of the A454 Wolverhampton Road adjacent to junction 10 of the M6 motorway - just over a mile away from the town centre - and boasts neighbours including The Village Hotel, Holiday Inn and KFC.

Kouzina in Walsall. Photo: Google

The building itself comes equipped with suspended ceiling and inset lighting, an open plan kitchen, upvc double glazed windows, two stores, staff toilet, ladies and gents toilets and a disabled toilet and was noted by the property firm as a former cafe/restaurant.

Costing £2,083 pcm, the building could be just what a budding entrepreneur is looking for as a start-up or a second branch for a business owner looking to capitalise on motorists needing a coffee and a bite on their travels.

In the advert, it states: "he property has most recently been used as a café/restaurant but is thought suitable for a variety of uses such as retail and offices, subject to Planning. Interested parties are advised to make their own enquiries of the Local Authority Planning Department in respect of their intended use.

"The property is available to rent by way of a new five year full repairing and insuring lease or multiples there with rent reviews every five years.

"The ingoing Tenant is to be responsible for the Landlord’s reasonable legal expenses in connection with the preparation of the Agreement."