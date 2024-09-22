An experience like no other: Staffordshire restaurant is a joy from beginning to end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At long last, my friend and I took a trip to The Boat in Muckley Corner.

The greenhouse leading to the micro-farm

Settled amongst the Staffordshire countryside, The Boat, run by chef Liam Dillon, is a Michelin-recommended, triple rosette restaurant with its own micro-farm at the back.

Some friendly sheep in the micro-farm.

Their ethos is seasonal, sustainable living and an ‘honest approach’ to modern British cooking, inspired by the land and local surroundings.

This experience was something I had not come across before; it was fine-dining but casual and modest. You feel comfortable there - not like you have to whisper to the rest of your party. It was lunchtime on a Saturday, and families and couples were laughing and enjoying themselves.

An open kitchen inside

As we were seated, the first thing I noticed was how comfortable the chairs were. A lot of restaurants don’t take that seriously enough in my opinion. But The Boat did - man were those chairs comfy.

The wine menu was carefully curated with a vast array of choices. There was a list of recommendations at the back of the menu where all the staff, including chef Dillon, had listed their particular favourite and why.

We both chose a glass of Champagne PIAFF Brut - it was crisp and sweet with notes of brioche, pear and apple. A perfect way to start the meal.

There are two choices when it comes to the menu. You can opt for the tasting menu, which is about eight courses depending on whether or not you chose the extra seafood or cheese dishes, or a choice menu, where you choose a starter, main and dessert.

We could either both have the tasting menu or both have the choice menu. Not one of each. I would have chosen the tasting menu personally, but my friend was very keen to try a particular dish on the choice menu (a humongous steak) so we chose that.