Rowley Regis pub to get 'extensive' refurb under new ownership

The Britannia Inn in Rowley Village, Rowley Regis, has been bought by Jordan Lunn.

Mr Lunn from Rowley Regis also owns The West Midlands Distillery and Dr Eamer's Distillery Bar at The Waterfront, Brierley Hill.

He said that the pub, owned by the newly-formed Britannia Brewing Company, would stay open while initial work was carried out.

"We want to bring life back into the pub," he said.