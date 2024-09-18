CBM welcomes JLR into membership in boost for the metalforming supply chain

This is a high-profile boost for the association, who currently represent the interests of more than 200 companies involved in the manufacture of fasteners, forgings and pressings, cold-rolled and sheet-metal products.

“Given the car manufacturer’s prominence as a leading OEM, not only across the UK but also in supplying its cutting-edge vehicles globally, this is great news for the wider supply chain,” said CBM President Steve Morley.

“Having been personally associated with JLR throughout my working career, I am thrilled to be working closely with the business again. Our aim is to enhance the relationship and provide real value, not just for JLR but for the many CBM members who supply into them and our wider membership.”

The Confederation of British Metalforming (CBM) is the UK’s only specialist manufacturer’s organisation for experts in metalforming, representing a sector that employs 70,000 people and has a combined turnover of £26bn.

It has a strong voice which is heard within government and the wider manufacturing industry, resulting in several successful lobbying activities, including an increase in quotas on steel safeguarding measures and saving members tens of millions of pounds in better energy management and money back on their Climate Change Levy rebates.

The CBM, which meets regularly with the Department for Business, is also working hard to address the skills and labour shortages that industry faces. This has seen it recently develop an approved Degree Level Apprenticeship standard, whilst work is ongoing with the launch of two more standards at Level 3.

JLR’s Stephen Manley added his support: “Our Global Manufacturing Engineering Stamping department is delighted to officially be part of the CBM.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity to work together on some key topics that are affecting all of us across the globe, such as sustainability, training and skills, academia and geopolitical issues.

“Through collaboration, we will increase the ability to look at those key areas and drive our business forward as a connected manufacturing enterprise. Importantly, membership gives us the ability to connect with the wider tiered manufacturing companies intrinsically linked to JLR, which will allow us to better collaborate, share best practice and work together.”

Geraldine Bolton, Confederation of British Metalforming Chief Executive, concluded: “Over the past few years, the challenges manufacturing has faced have highlighted the importance of forming stronger supply chains and one of our aims is to support JLR to further develop long-lasting relationships with their suppliers.’’