Busy time as centres provide support opportunities for jobseekers

In Dudley, there will be a Seasonal Jobs Fair at Black Country Skills Shop on September 24.

There will be a 50+ Jobs fair to be hosted at West Bromwich Jobcentre on September 30.

The West Bromwich Jobcentre will also be working with the Probation service to host Jobs fair to support prison leavers on October 2.

In Wolverhampton, there will be a recruitment agency jobs fair at the Wulfrun Jobcentre on September 25.

West Bromwich Jobcentre recently hosted a mentoring circle with Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. The group sessions were held to give customers a presentation on pathways to the NHS, personal statement support and interview techniques

Wolverhampton Jobcentre teams are also working with the Fire Service, with a focus on supporting women into the sector.

Nicky Perkins, Employer Advisor Manager for Black Country said: "Jobseekers looking to move forward in their career will find the inspiration and support they need at their local jobcentre.

"Developing a relationship with their work coaches can prove extremely beneficial to set them on the right path, taking into account their personal circumstances. Underpinning this our specialist employer partnership teams are working with businesses to identify, help fill their vacancies and put them in contact with suitable candidates.

“Locally activity includes support for jobseekers such as and Work experience and movement to work. We are also holding regular jobs fairs and work academies including for HGV and Retail."

Elsewhere, staff have been engaging with employers to conduct interviews at the Jobcentres across Shropshire and Telford, taking in a variety of sectors, including the Care Sector, Production operative and cleaning roles.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club will be holding a Jobs Fair on September 25 but Jobcentre customers will need to book on via their work coach. This month has also seen Jobcentres work in collaboration with training providers and employers delivering Sector Based Work Academies in Construction, Manufacturing, Civil Service, Health and Social care, Logistics and Education.

"These programmes are an excellent platform for participants to receive training with a guaranteed employer interview at the end, which can lead to employment if they are successful," said Louise Johnson, Partnership Manager Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Services.

She added: "Our Disability Employment Advisers have also been holding customer health events across all of Shropshire Jobcentres.

"These are enhanced to offer customers direct access to NHS Talking Therapies. The surgeries for customers are focused on employment supports. We also deliver these in collaboration with our local autism Hubs, Community Libraries and the Shropshire Youth Hub.

"On September 20, our Disability Employment Adviser and Employment Adviser are holding a Disability Confident Jobsfair outreach at Telford Autism Hub, targeting the hospitality sector and enabling customers to showcase skills acquired from supported voluntary work into paid work. We have also been working with our external partners and providers who have been holding events that cover Access to work, Health adjustment passport and disability confident."