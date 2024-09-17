Engineering PR agency Stone Junction has been appointed by global subsidence treatment specialist Geobear to handle its public relations.

The campaign will centre on Geobear’s drive to grow in the UK market and develop its international scope for ground improvement, targeting media in Europe, China, Ireland, the US and the UAE.

Creative offerings from Stone Junction, paired with the agency’s technical expertise, will promote audience growth and entice new customers from across the globe.

“It was clear from the pitch that Stone Junction could provide us with the perfect balance of creative and technical media support,” said Robert Glass, vice president of marketing at Geobear.

“Having worked with the agency before, I’m confident in the team’s ideas and how they will deliver them. I’m eager to get the campaign moving and see how it benefits Geobear.”

"One of Stone Junction's core objectives is to change minds," added Patrick Ball, account director at Stone Junction.

"As Geobear is a disruptor in its field, with its innovative geopolymer alternative to underpinning solutions, it affords us the chance to implement a joined-up campaign that questions some long-held beliefs in the industry and changes the way it tackles issues around subsidence."

Dr Ball will lead the campaign for Geobear, with support from senior account executive Greg Coppack and account executives Bradley Cook and Lydia Richards.