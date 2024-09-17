MAN Commercial Protection Ltd secures double award success

MAN Commercial Protection, which provides event, concierge, CCTV monitoring, security guarding and keyholding services to hundreds of clients across the UK, was named as the company of the year at the Solihull Awards 2024 held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

The Shirley-based business impressed judges with the way that it has grown into a major force in a traditionally difficult sector, investing heavily in its people and securing high-profile contracts including Taylor Swift’s record-breaking run at Wembley Stadium, and this weekend’s highly anticipated Joshua Vs Dubois clash through their longtime contract with Queensberry Promotions.

“We are very proud of our Solihull roots, so to be named the best overall company is some achievement – especially when we were competing against some fantastic businesses,” explained Iain McCallister, who founded MAN Commercial Protection with his father in 1993.

“It’s all about our team, they really are at the heart of what we do. Over 1600 people are now employed by us and this success is down to their commitment and passion for keeping people, places and property safe.”

It was a double success on the evening, with the family-run company also securing the Training, Education and Development Award in front of over 300 people.

This title was awarded to MAN Commercial Protection for its work in launching a new state-of-the-art Training Academy at its Shirley offices, which provides SIA Highfield-accredited security courses for its own teams, other companies and the public directly.

As part of its diversification, the Academy also delivers vitally important first aid courses, which are open to the general public, community groups and charities, as well as the workforce.

Iain concluded: “When we first started the business 31 years ago, few of us could have imagined how big MAN Commercial Protection would grow to.

“Our client base spans from Aberdeen down to Poole, with high-profile clients in manufacturing, logistics, facilities management and local authorities to name a few, not to mention providing personal security for some of the biggest sports stars and musicians in the world.

“We hope that these awards will help us grow our profile in the Solihull area, where we are a significant local employer. There is immense pride in how far we’ve come, but we are always looking to expand even further, through a combination of continued organic growth and exploring the possibility of acquisitions.”