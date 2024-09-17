Knights strengthens presence in West Midlands with major acquisition

The news brings around 100 experienced professionals to Knights across Birmingham, Kidderminster, Solihull and Worcester, complementing Knights’ expertise with a strong private wealth offering spanning private client, family and residential property alongside corporate, real estate and dispute resolution services.

Knights’ acquisition of Thursfields aligns with plans for organic growth through selective, considered acquisitions and the intention to double the size of the business in the coming years.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, said: “We are delighted to acquire Thursfields, a premium, full-service law firm which shares many cultural and operational similarities to Knights, and significantly strengthens our position as a leading legal and professional services business in the West Midlands.

“With particular strength in private wealth, it further enhances our expertise in an important and growing part of our business, which will support our future growth plans.”

For the lawyers joining Knights, they are now part of a team of more than 1,000 professionals free from individual targets to enable them to focus on delivering premium service to clients from Knights’ 26 locations across the UK.

Michelle O’Hara, partner at Knights, formerly managing partner at Thursfields, said: “Knights is a business with a similar ethos to Thursfields, with a strong culture which cultivates collaboration across its offices, to the benefit of client service. We look forward to working closely with the team and leveraging Knights’ scale, reputation and extensive capabilities, to unlock our future growth potential.”