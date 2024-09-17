Communications agency continues to grow on back of most successful year to date

Osborn Communications, which provides PR and media relations support services to businesses to boost their brand, has worked with its biggest clients to date and delivered impactful campaigns across digital, broadcast and print media.

It now plans to build on its success by supporting four good causes, one for each of the years of progress since it was founded in 2020 by director and former BBC journalist Chris Leggett.

Since then, Osborn has built a core team of three with combined experience of more than 50 years, backed with specialist associates offering complementary services including video, photography and web design. Birmingham-based Osborn has grown its client base over the last 12 months to work with market leading firms and continued to grow revenues year on year.

In December, Osborn Communications was appointed as the Black Country Chamber of Commerce PR partner. Recent successes include supporting Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse when she appeared live on BBC Breakfast and national news bulletins.

Chris said: “The last year has seen Osborn Communications achieve more success, including for the first time providing PR for a business turning over more than £1bn, along with delivering impactful media relations for the Black Country Chamber of Commerce. I am grateful to all our clients for their support and proud of what the team has achieved, working with more businesses than ever before to use our expertise to enable clients to open new opportunities.”

Communications specialist Rachel Adams added: “Over the last 12 months we have taken on new businesses in the finance, logistics and retail sectors and worked with trusted partners to provide our clients with extensive specialist services. We have delivered engaging social content for a leading retail client and a regional business growth organisation and look forward to working with similar firms in the future.”

Osborn Communications plan to celebrate four successful years in business by supporting four good causes across the region. Communications specialist Clare Knowles said: “We look forward to giving by supporting good causes where we have links or personal experience.

“As the Chamber has named YMCA Black Country Group as its cause for the year, Osborn has become one of the first to answer their call for donating to their 180 Degree Fund, launched as part of the national YMCA’s 180th anniversary, with more good cause contributions to follow.”

YMCA Black Country Group launched the 180 Degree Fund to offer more youth work sessions. Grace Maddocks, Head of Communications, said: “Due to funding cuts, young people are being sidelined and isolated, with limited safe spaces to hang out so thanks to the support of Osborn Communications and more companies we will be able turn around the lives of young people who, due to lack of positive influences or opportunities, could otherwise take a different path.”

Osborn Communications won the Black Country Chamber of Commerce start-up of the year award in 2021.